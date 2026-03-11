In landmark first, SC allows withdrawal of life support for 32-year-old man in coma for over 12 years

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man, Harish Rana, who has been in a comatose condition for more than 12 years, by permitting the withdrawal of his artificial life support. This could be the first instance of passive euthanasia in the country allowed by the apex court.

Passive euthanasia refers to the intentional act of allowing a patient to die by withholding or withdrawing life support or treatment necessary to keep the patient alive.

Harish Rana suffered severe head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in 2013 and has remained in a coma for over a decade.

“In the present matter, withdrawal of treatment could have been carried out when the primary and secondary medical boards so certified. There would ordinarily be no need for the court’s intervention. Since this was the first case, however, a reference to the court was considered necessary. Withdrawal of treatment must be humane. It necessitates a proper structure,” said a two-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan.

Before reserving its verdict on January 15, the bench heard detailed submissions from Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Union government, and advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, representing Rana’s father, Ashok Rana.

The court directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to admit Rana and provide all necessary facilities to carry out the withdrawal of the life support system.