The Khata conundrum: Criticism mounts over Bengaluru Bhoo Guarantee scheme

As the sixth guarantee, the Congress government announced the ‘Bhoo Guarantee Scheme’ that enables B khata property holders to convert their properties into A khata in the five corporations falling under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Though the government announced the conversion scheme last year, there was hardly any response from property owners. This time, the government has given a new nomenclature to the old scheme, and to encourage people to come forward and avail the conversion, it has cut the fee from 5% of the guidance value to just 2%, giving a whopping 60 per cent discount.

According to the data shared by the government at the recent launch of the scheme, the city has 23 lakh properties -- 16 lakh A khata and seven lakh B khata. The property details were nin over 7,000 manual registers that have been scanned and digitised. As per experts, the scheme, if successful, is expected to generate a revenue of over Rs 10,000 crore.

Civic body’s failure led to creation of B khata

Thousands of Bengalureans had the option of buying B khata properties decades ago when prices were low, but chose not to fearing that they would be demolished by the government. But now, the government is legalising that transaction asking people to convert their properties by paying a fee. Civic experts say the concept of B khata is nowhere else in India and it is the result of civic body’s failure in preventing it in the first place.