Case registered in Bhubaneswar woman journalist attack case

The woman journalist Swati Jena along with a cameraperson was allegedly attacked by employees of the shopping mall while doing a story on illegal collection of parking fee in Bomikhal.

Published: 29th December 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Police on Sunday said a case has been registered against the employees of a shopping mall in the city, who allegedly attacked a woman journalist and a cameraperson, and assured that strict action will be taken.

"Incident of an alleged attack on a media team has been reported. FIR is being registered in Saheed Nagar Police Station. We are securing all the visuals and will act strictly in accordance with the law," said Office of Police Commissioner.

The journalist said she and her cameraperson were attacked by the mall employees and equipment was also destroyed.

"They attacked me and the cameraperson, our equipment also got destroyed," Swati told ANI.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

