Bhubaneswar journalist assault: Police arrests Esplanade official

As per reports, the security personnel had confronted cameraman Pramod Mohapatra and Jena for live streaming stating that they were not allowed to telecast from the mall premises.

Published: 30th December 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Journalists staging protest in front of Esplanade One mall in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Journalists staging protest in front of Esplanade One mall in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested Esplanade One’s head of marketing Shyama Jha for allegedly instructing the mall security personnel to attack the crew members of a digital news channel, including a lady journalist, when they were streaming live on Saturday about parking fee collection.

On the basis of lady journalist Swati Jena’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 323, 341, 342, 354 and 34 of IPC. “Jha was arrested at about 5 pm and we are scanning the CCTV footage of the mall to identify the other accused in the crime,” a police officer said. Police sources said Jha secured bail in the evening.

Later, they forcibly shut down the camera, threatened Mohapatra and Jena and manhandled them. They even locked the duo in a room for over 20 minutes before their colleagues arrived at the spot and rescued them.

Condemning the attack, city-based journalists staged protest in front of the mall demanding strict action against the accused. They also demonstrated in front of Commissionerate Police office seeking immediate arrest of the other accused.

The protest started from 10.30 am and continued for about 10 hours. People visiting the mall were also barred from entering the mall, while the staff left after 5.30 pm as most of the stores downed their shutters due to the protest.

“We want police to scan the CCTV footage and arrest all the accused involved in harassing and manhandling us. We also want the police to act against Jha as she instructed the security personnel to attack us,” Jena said.

Jena also demanded that the State Government should enact a law for safety and security of journalists.

