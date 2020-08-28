STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Second sero survey begins in Bhubaneswar, 2500 samples targeted

The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) is providing technical support to the BMC to carry out the two- day survey in the city.

Published: 28th August 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases from unknown sources, the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar on Friday commenced the second round of serological survey in the city to study the community transmission and prevalence of antibody among the general population.

The Odisha capital is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases this month.

ALSO READ | Bhubaneswar reports 330 new COVID-19 cases, 57 per cent cases infected locally

The survey is being carried out by five teams comprising six to eight members in Sikharchandi slum area, Nayapalli, Unit-IX, Laxmisagar, Sabar Sahi, Haripur, Museum Colony, Biseswar slum, and Sailashri Vihar.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), who are coordinating with RMRC for the exercise, said the second-round survey will be carried out in two phases in which 2,500 samples will be collected from 25 wards.

ALSO READ | Stigma haunts tenants in coronavirus isolation in Bhubaneswar

Around 1,500 samples will be collected from the residential communities through random sampling which will continue till Saturday, while 900 more samples will be collected from high-risk groups including health workers, police and security personnel, and sanitation workers after seven days.

With a large majority of the population in the city still susceptible to the infection, officials said this survey will provide insights into the community exposure levels which were as low as 1.42% in the first round of the survey conducted in July.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 lockdown impact: Bhubaneswar sees 45 per cent spike in suicide cases

Additional District Urban Public Health Officer Dr. CVSN Rao said the community exposure to COVID-19 was relatively low in the city due to a slew of measures taken by the BMC authorities and the city police.

Bhubaneswar has reported 8,647 Covid-19 cases till Thursday. There are 3,478 active cases in the city and 36 patients have died so far.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Odisha COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus sero survey
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp