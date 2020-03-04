Odisha government issues coronavirus advisory as six people test positive in India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The detection of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID19) in Delhi, Hyderabad and Agra prompted Odisha Government to intensify surveillance at airports, ports as well as border posts asking people to remain alert and maintain respiratory hygiene.



While health screening of all passengers coming from foreign countries, directly or indirectly, has been made mandatory, people have been advised to make sure workplace is clean and hygienic and maintain a safe distance from any person having the symptoms of cough and running nose.

Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at Bhubaneswar, VSS Airport at Jharsuguda and Paradip port have been put under high alert even as BPIA has only one international flight from Malaysia. Passengers - foreign and Indian arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan will have to undergo medical screening.

Though nine suspects have been reported in Odisha so far, no one has tested positive for novel coronavirus (nCoV). Eight test reports have turned out to be negative and that of the ninth suspect is awaited. Apart from this, altogether 115 persons have arrived here from coronavirus affected countries. They were quarantined while home isolation of 69 persons has ended. Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Health Secretary Preeti Sudan held separate review meetings with the Chief Secretary and health officials to assess action taken for containment of COVID-19.



ALSO READ: Six positive cases of coronavirus in India so far, confirms Health Ministry

It has been decided to form rapid response team in every district and involve Collectors in cluster management in their respective districts. They will hold coordination meetings and ensure that teams at the district, block and village levels are made for cluster management as per the SOPs communicated.



“We have been asked to monitor the airport management in coordination with the airport Public Health Officers and airport manager so that effective screening takes place. As advised measures have been put in place for management of cases in nodal hospitals in the State,” said Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty.



Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare department has issued a workplace advisory. Employees have also been advised for self-isolation at home whenever they develop flu-like symptoms and avoid crowded places.