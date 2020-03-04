Home Nation

Six positive cases of coronavirus in India so far, confirms Health Ministry

According to the Ministry, the fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur.

Tourists with protective masks at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday, while their careless guide goes without a mask despite the coronavirus spread. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur. Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital.

The Health Ministry has also stated that six persons with suspected COVID-19 have heavy viral load and are being quarantined and are stable. Their samples have been sent for testing.

Also, 24 persons, including 21 Italian tourists and three Indians (including a bus driver, conductor and a tourist guide), who had come in contact with the Italian national in Jaipur, have been shifted to the ITBP facility for testing. Depending on the result, the future course of action will be taken, said the Health Ministry.

Witnessing the seriousness of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted that he has reviewed the situation of coronavirus and India's preparedness to deal with the global pandemic, assuring citizens that there was no reason to panic.

The Cabinet Secretary held a review meeting through video conference with the secretaries of concerned ministries, chief secretaries and health secretaries of the States to review and assess action taken for containment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government has made full preparations to tackle the situation. For providing treatment to the patients, 25 Delhi hospitals -- including 19 government hospitals and six private hospitals -- have been equipped to handle the influx of patients in case of an emergency.

"Isolation facility has been provided in these hospitals and 230 beds have also been made available. Beds will also be made available to doctors and other staff treating the cases in the hospital. The Delhi government has also arranged for the distribution of more than 3.50 lakh N95 masks. Around 8000 separation kits have also been arranged," he said. 

