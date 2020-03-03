Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus scare: Demand for surgical masks, sanitisers shoot up in Delhi as stores run out of stock

People claimed surgical masks which usually sell for Rs 10 were being sold for Rs 40 or higher, and N95 masks which sell for around Rs 150 were being sold for up to Rs 500.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk at a hospital in Hyderabad

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: Amid a coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR, the demand for surgical and N95 masks increased manifold in Noida on Tuesday with some people claiming they were being sold at rates much higher than the actual cost.

People claimed surgical masks which usually sell for Rs 10 were being sold for Rs 40 or higher, and N95 masks which sell for around Rs 150 were being sold for up to Rs 500.

"They had run out of the recommended N95 masks so I had to buy the surgical mask," Prince Tyagi, a senior manager at a private firm in Sector 62, said.

ALSO READ: 87 Iran returnees kept under observation in Gujarat 

People also complained about shortage of hand sanitising gel in the market. Gautam Buddh Nagar Chemists Association President Anoop Khanna said the demand shot up around 10 am after news of suspected coronavirus cases in Noida started doing rounds on news and social media.

"If a pharmacy sold 10-15 masks daily on an average, today the demand went up to 100. Several retailers went out of stock in Noida and Greater Noida, while wholesalers too had a tough time meeting the demand," Khanna told PTI.

He said there was a huge demand, especially for N95 masks, recommended by healthcare experts for prevention against viruses.

ALSO READ: 21 Italian tourists, three Indians sent to ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi

He added the demand for masks and panic among people due to the novel coronavirus is more than what was witnessed during peak air pollution around Diwali.

"I haven't seen such panic and demand for masks in my 40 years in this industry," Khanna added.

Sushil Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 market, said he got to know of several pharmacies selling masks at rates higher than the MRP, and suggested government's interference to regulate the prices in a situation like this.

"The is the simple principle of demand and supply. And in situations like these when panic binds people the tendency of hoarding also goes up. Thus happens at every level, customers, retailers, wholesalers," Jain said.

ALSO READ: Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive for coronavirus, sixth such case in India

"The government should have a system wherein the prices and supply of essential products in a situation like this could be controlled," he added.

Sanjay Gupta, who has two pharmacies in Sector 27 and Sector 37, said people kept visiting his shops all throughout the day leading to shortage of both masks as well as hand sanitizers.

"Till yesterday I was selling an average 12-13 masks, but today I have sold around 200. All stocks cleared and there is a shortage now. Same is with hand sanitizers, we have run out of supply and so have several other pharmacies," Gupta said.

Two private schools in Noida were shut on Tuesday after the father of one of their students tested positive for the new coronavirus, while several people, including his family members, were quarantined.

The district health department sent samples of six people including three children and three adults for coronavirus test. Reports were awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus delhi NRC
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp