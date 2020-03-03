Home Nation

Coronavirus: 87 Iran returnees kept under observation in Gujarat 

The state government is taking precautionary steps after two new positive cases of the deadly infection came to light in the country, they said.

Published: 03rd March 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has decided to open isolation ward in each of the 33 districts for treatment of any suspected novel coronavirus case, while 87 people, who recently returned from the virus-hit Iran, have been kept under observation, said officials on Tuesday.

The state government is taking precautionary steps after two new positive cases of the deadly infection came to light in the country, they said.

Moreover, 87 people, who had recently returned from Iran, where the deadly virus has claimed 77 lives so far, were kept under home quarantine, said Commissioner of Health, Jai Prakash Shivahare.

ALSO READ: 21 Italian tourists, three Indians sent to ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi

"As a precautionary measure, these 87 persons were kept under observation at their respective homes in different parts of the state.

"To tackle any emergency situation, we have decided to open one isolation ward in each of the district. At present, such wards have been set up in some civil hospitals," he said.

Screening of passengers at the airport here for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is also going on, Shivahare said. Six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far. Three of the patients have recovered.

ALSO READ: IndiGo crew members who flew with Hyderabad coronavirus-infected person placed in home observation

The coronavirus, which was first detected in China in late December, has has now spread to 60 nations in Europe, the US, Latin America and other parts of Asia.

More than 3,100 people have died, most of them in China, and over 90,000 have been infected worldwide by the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran Gujarat
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp