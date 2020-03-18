STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 pandemic: Seven major daily markets in Bhubaneswar to be closed after 6 pm

As a precautionary measure against the virus, the government has also closed all shops in malls expect those selling, food, grocery, medicine and other essential items.

A family wearing hand gloves and masks due to coronavirus pandemic. (Photo| EPS/ Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday imposed restrictions on daily markets in the city.

The civic body announced the closure of seven major daily markets in the city after 6 pm to prevent unnecessary gathering. The order will come into effect from Thursday.

As per BMC’s order the daily markets of Unit I, Unit II, Saheed Nagar, Old Town, Damana along with Ruchika market and Indradhanu market will now function for 12 hours, from 6am to 6pm, every day till March-end.

Officials said that the move followed after the civic body observed the uncontrollable crowd in these markets in the evening in contrast to its order for regulation of crowd and decongestion at public places to check possible spread of the virus in the city.

The civic body asked its Zonal Deputy Commissioners to review the situation of other markets and weekly haats in their jurisdiction and submit proposal for regulation of time there.

It also asked the market associations to follow the SoP, issued for the daily markets in the city earlier, strictly.

The civic body, meanwhile, has decided to launch a drive to visit door-to-door to collect information on recent travel history of households.

A total of 374 Anganwadi centre along with other field staff will visit the households to collect the information as sought by the state government recently.

BMC deputy commissioner (Revenue) Srimanta Mishra said that the civic body has also asked the SHG groups and transgender community members engaged in collection of holding tax from house holds and defaulters door-to-door to wear masks, maintain hygiene and maintain safe distance.

