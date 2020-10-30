STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Missing technician died in petrol pump explosion: DNA report

IOCL had awarded the contract to a Faridabad-based firm, Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd., to carry out the maintenance work of the LPG unit at Raj Bhavan square filling centre.

Published: 30th October 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the explosion site and Simanchal Parida (inset) | Express

File photo of the explosion site and Simanchal Parida (inset) | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ccommissionerate Police on Thursday confirmed that the technician, who had gone missing from the Raj Bhavan square filling station following the explosion on October 7, was killed at the spot in the deadly incident.The deceased is Simanchal Parida, a native of Gahangu village under Aska block of Ganjam district. He was engaged at the fuel station on the fateful day. Police had recovered around 20 mutilated body parts strewn across the accident site. DNA report of the body parts have confirmed that they belonged to Parida.

Police received the DNA report from State Forensics Science Laboratory (SFSL) on Wednesday evening which confirmed the identity of the missing technician, said Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi. His family members and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have been informed about the death so that the latter can begin processing documents for compensation to the kin of the deceased. 

File photo of the explosion site and Simanchal
Parida (inset) | Express

IOCL had awarded the contract to a Faridabad-based firm, Surya Shakti Vessels Pvt Ltd., to carry out the maintenance work of the LPG unit at Raj Bhavan square filling centre. The firm had appointed Harshvardhan Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh as the chief engineer and he had hired four persons from Odisha, including Parida, as technicians.

Parida’s family members had launched a frantic search for him in the Capital city on October 8 and IOCL officials handed over his wallet and ATM card recovered from the spot. With his body untraced and from the mutilated body parts, they believed him to have been killed in the petrol pump blast and conducted his funeral in a symbolic manner on October 10 at his native village. They placed a bundle of straw as a symbol of Parida and consigned it to the flames at the village cremation ground. 

Police had requested his parents to provide their DNA samples and they had visited Capital Hospital for the purpose on October 15. Parida was one among three persons from Ganjam district who were present at the spot on the day of the incident. The two others Sadananda Nayak and Harshabardhan Srivastav were admitted to hospital with critical injuries and Nayak succumbed at the SCB Medical College and Hospital on October 8. Meanwhile, investigation is on to find out reasons behind the explosion by Commissionerate Police, IOCL and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation. 

TIMELINE
Explosion took place at the Raj Bhawan filling station at around 1.25 pm on Oct 7
Four persons were injured and one technician was missing 
Of the 4, one Sadananda Nayak succumbed on October 8 
DNA reports of mutilated body parts confirm the second deceased as Simanchal Parida
Police, IOCL and PESO investigating into the accident

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
explosion
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp