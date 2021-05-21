STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS Bhubaneswar starts giving Covid patients' health status online

Detailed information on patients including body temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation level, and improvement or deterioration in health will be available on the dashboard.

Published: 21st May 2021

AIIMS Bhubaneswar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Relatives of Covid-19 patients admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar can now get their health status online.

In a first, the premier healthcare institution has launched the Covid patient information system for the convenience of family members of coronavirus positive people undergoing treatment.

As per the info system, relatives of patients can obtain regular updates on the latter’s health condition, treatment protocol and other relevant information from www.aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in by clicking the ‘Covid Patient Status’ tab.

A detailed information on patients including body temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation level, and improvement or deterioration in health condition will be available on the dashboard.

AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said patients’ relatives will have to give the central registration number written on the OPD card and registered mobile number to get updated health status.

A beta version of the system was launched here on Thursday. The Director informed its full version will be ready in a couple of days after some improvements in the portal.

“We have a helpdesk which is functioning round the clock. People can get to know condition of their patients through the helpdesk or get online updated on the AIIMS portal. Any relative of a patient staying anywhere in the world can obtain the health status online if he/she knows registration details,” added Dr
Batmanabane.

People having doubts on the information shared on the portal can contact healthcare workers at the given telephone number for clarification. As many as 195 Covid patients, including 43 in ICU, are now undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Earlier, the State government had directed all Covid hospitals to set up helpdesk to provide information about admitted Covid patients in the wake of complaints from relatives of patients over not being able to access any information about the treatment and condition of their family members admitted to
hospitals.

TAGS
AIIMS Bhubaneswar online Covid status www.aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in
