Fake doctor accused of marriage fraud in Bhubaneswar conned two medicos too 

The accused provided them blank cheques and executed contracts with them for their visits to his clinic at Badamba, Cuttack to examine patients. 

Published: 18th February 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chandra Swain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ramesh Swain has cheated two male doctors too, said police on Thursday. Claiming to be the managing director of a reputed chain of diabetic clinics, he allegedly cheated two doctors of a private hospital. The accused provided them blank cheques and executed contracts with them for their visits to his clinic at Badamba, Cuttack to examine patients. 

However, the cheques were declined in banks due to insufficient balance in Swain’s account and the doctors did not receive any fee for their services. He had also employed 15 women staff in his clinic after collecting money from them but never gave them their salaries.  

On the other hand, one of the victims has claimed that Swain is not even a matriculate. Police said they are examining the educational background of the accused but it has been ascertained that he is not an MBBS degree holder.

