Conman Bukhari met his Jajpur wife on social media

Bukhari, belonging to Handwara in J&K’s Kupwara district, had reportedly married the woman in 2016.

Published: 18th December 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 10:08 AM

The accused, Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, is a native of the Kupwara district and has been arrested over alleged anti-national activities. (Photo | Express) 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jammu and Kashmir native Sayed Ishaan Bukhari (37), who was arrested from Neulpur village for impersonating an Army doctor besides his suspected links with some Pakistani nationals, had reportedly met a Jajpur woman on a social networking site and later married her.

Sources said this is the woman’s second marriage.

It is, however, yet to be ascertained whether the woman’s daughter is from her first marriage or the second. Bukhari’s father had reportedly also stayed with him for a few days in Jajpur district. At least five SIM cards of different service providers like Airtel, BSNL and Jio were seized from Bukhari. STF officers have requested the telecom companies to provide his call detail records as part of their investigation. They will also look into his financial transactions, said sources.

STF officers will request a court here on Monday to take Bukhari on a seven-day remand for further questioning. Earlier, he was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2017 for allegedly cheating a man by impersonating an Army doctor posted in Odisha, said sources.

