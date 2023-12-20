Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Impersonating PMO: Bukhari had several fake med degrees

A senior official said Bukhari had forged medical degrees from Cornell University in the US, Canadian Health Services Institute and Christian Medical College in Vellore.

Published: 20th December 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 11:03 AM





By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sayed Ishan Bukhari (37), who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of state Crime Branch recently for forgery and suspected links with some Pakistani nationals, had at least half a dozen fake medical degrees from different institutes in India and abroad.   

A senior official said Bukhari had forged medical degrees from Cornell University in the US, Canadian Health Services Institute and Christian Medical College in Vellore. This apart, STF found that the accused had forged medical degrees from two to three other institutes. However, none of the forged medical degrees are from any health institute in Odisha.

The official said most of the patients who consulted Bukhari were his acquaintances. Even residents of Neulapur in Dharmasala block of Jajpur where Bhukhari was staying in a rented accommodation, were of the impression that he was a doctor in the Indian Army currently posted in Hyderabad, the officer said.

Apart from the forged medical degrees, the accused also had many other fake certificates, he said.  The STF, which had sought a seven-day police remand of Bukhari, brought him for interrogation for five days on Tuesday after it was allowed by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Chandikhole.

