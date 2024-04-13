Burglars break into flat, decamp with Rs 10 lakh in Odisha's Raghunathpur

BHUBANESWAR: Apartment thieves are back at it. In the latest such incident, the flat of a techie couple in Raghunathpur area of the state capital was burgled of ornaments and cash worth lakhs on Thursday night.

The couple, which was not present in the flat when the theft occurred, told police that gold ornaments, cash and foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh were stolen from their flat. Unidentified miscreants broke open the cupboards and decamped with the valuables. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said Nandankanan police have registered a case in this connection and an investigation has been launched to identify and nab the culprits.

Raghunathpur has become infamous for crimes likes burglaries and thefts in recent years. A group of armed miscreants had locked up a software engineer, his wife and two children in their house and looted valuables and cash worth over Rs 6 lakh in November last year.

In another development, gold ornaments and cash were stolen from a house in Pahala area on Thursday night. Police said the occupants of the house were present but did not realise the miscreants had fled with the valuables. On Monday night, incidents of theft were reported from at least four flats in an apartment in Hanspal area within Pahala police limits.