Odisha: Labourers bear heat brunt despite 4-hour work break

BHUBANESWAR: Although the work hours of labourers engaged in outdoor occupations has been restricted by the special relief commissioner (SRC), the directive seems to be flouted with impunity in the capital city.

The SRC on April 15, had directed all collectors to ensure labourers or workmen are not engaged during peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm due to the existing heatwave conditions in the state. However, in the absence of any monitoring of implementation of the directive, labourers continue to be deployed for work under direct sun throughout the day.

For the last four days, labourers have been renovating a stretch on the Palasuni-Rasulgarh road without a break while on the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar highway, workers are cleaning sand that has accumulated on the road even during peak hours. “Our contractor has asked us to complete the sand cleaning work within a specific timeline. Since the work cannot be done during night, we are forced to complete it before dusk,” said Prahallad, a worker engaged on NH-16.

He and five of his team members are not aware of the 11 am to 3 pm restriction. Neither has the contractor informed them about it. Elsewhere in the city, even as temperature soars to over 40 degree C by noon, there is no break for construction workers who are required to do intense physical labour. Despite the heat alert, they have to work as loss of labour hours would mean a cut in daily wage.