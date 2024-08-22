Hooch kingpin in Odisha's Chikiti has history of five arrests

BHUBANESWAR: The brewer of the toxic hooch in Chikiti that claimed two lives was arrested five times in the past by both excise and police for illicit country liquor production but continued his trade undeterred.

As excise and police swung into action and arrested six persons, including the manufacturer, Surendra Mallick of Khemundi, it came to light that he has been selling illicit liquor in Patrapur and Digapahandi areas of Ganjam and some pockets of Nayagarh district since the last four years.

Though he was arrested multiple times, Mallick would come back to trade each time right under the nose of the local agencies. In this particular case, the matter turned serious as most of the people who consumed the spurious liquor in Moundpur village fell ill, said sources.