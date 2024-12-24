Thieves eat, smoke before cleaning up Rs 28L jewellery from teacher’s house

While Nirupama stays with her elder daughter-in-law and grandson, her younger brother Niladri resides in the same locality. Since Nirupama is on tour, she had asked her daughter-in-law and grandson to go her brother’s house, located a stone’s throw away, during the night.

The incident came to light when her daughter-in-law returned home at 5 am on Monday. She found the cupboards broken and box beds removed, following which she alerted her uncle Niladri.

Nayapalli police reached the spot along with a scientific team. The cops established that the miscreants had trespassed into the house by breaking the terrace door. Police sources said the burglars possibly targeted the house between 3 am and 4 am.

Police suspect that anti-socials familiar with the area and those acquainted with Nirupama’s family may have been behind the burglary which was carried out with precision.