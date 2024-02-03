PM Modi to Inaugurate key Coal and Railway Projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate four important projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) during his visit to the state on Saturday.

The projects include the Bhubaneswari phase-I coal handling plant, Lajkura rapid loading system (RLS), IB Valley washery and Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega rail line phase-1. With a coal dispatch capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) through rail mode, Bhubaneswari phase-I is a first-mile connectivity (FMC) project in Talcher coalfields. Built at a cost of Rs 335 crore, it will reduce rake loading time to approximately 50 minutes and bring down coal transportation costs.

While the Lajkura RLS of 15 MTPA capacity constructed at an investment of around Rs 375 crore has been designed to enhance coal quality and supply besides reducing loading time, the IB Valley washery has been built at a cost of over Rs 557 crore in Jharsuguda district to cater to the high demand of quality coal.