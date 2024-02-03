PM Modi to light poll fire with huge public rally at Sambalpur on February 3

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sambalpur where he would unveil infrastructure projects worth a whopping Rs 68,000 crore on Saturday has charged the pre-election atmosphere as he is also slated to address a rally in the western Odisha town, kickstarting the BJP’s campaign in the state.

This will be the prime minister’s first political rally in the country before the elections and after the Centre presented the interim budget in Parliament. His visit to the town also has political significance as it is speculated that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to contest the next election from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The PM had last addressed a political rally in the state at Kendrapara on April 23, 2019 during the fourth phase of elections. Sources said Modi’s speech at the public meeting will set the tone for BJP’s approach to the ensuing elections in Odisha.