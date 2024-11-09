Odisha: Drunk driver, conductor suspended

The breach of conduct by the driver and conductor not only compromised the safety of passengers but also violated the core values of the organisation. A recommendation to suspend the driving licence of the erring driver for six months has also been made to the regional transport office, said CRUT.

On Thursday, CRUT had also suspended a driver and a conductor engaged in a Mo Bus for indulging in a heated exchange in front of the passengers on Thursday. The duo was suspended for a period of two months for their misconduct during duty hours, it said.

On the day, CRUT managing director N Thirumala Naik travelled in Mo Buses on various routes and interacted with passengers to collect their feedback on the services provided to them.