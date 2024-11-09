Odisha: Drunk driver, conductor suspended
BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Friday terminated the services of a Mo Bus driver and a conductor for reportedly performing their duties in an inebriated state and risking the lives of passengers.
On Thursday night, enforcement teams of CRUT carried out random checking at Patia bus depot and found that driver Anadi Natha and conductor Arabinda Jena engaged in separate buses were under the influence of alcohol.
The breach of conduct by the driver and conductor not only compromised the safety of passengers but also violated the core values of the organisation. A recommendation to suspend the driving licence of the erring driver for six months has also been made to the regional transport office, said CRUT.
On Thursday, CRUT had also suspended a driver and a conductor engaged in a Mo Bus for indulging in a heated exchange in front of the passengers on Thursday. The duo was suspended for a period of two months for their misconduct during duty hours, it said.
On the day, CRUT managing director N Thirumala Naik travelled in Mo Buses on various routes and interacted with passengers to collect their feedback on the services provided to them.