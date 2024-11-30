Pannun threatens to attack Bhubaneswar airport, requests passengers to avoid flying on 'D-Day'

BHUBANESWAR: Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued another threat targeting Biju Patnaik International Airport, as the 59th DG-IG conference is currently underway in Bhubaneswar. The conference is attended by high-profile police officers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The audio clip was sent via an email to a Bhubaneswar-based journalist and is the second such message in three days.

However, the email has left security agencies perplexed as it was reportedly written in Odia and warned travellers to avoid flight services at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the state capital on Sunday, December 1.

A few minutes after Pannun's purported audio clip went viral, a suspicious bag was spotted outside Terminal-1 at BPIA on the day. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel swung in and were carrying out thorough checking of the bag.

After the audio message surfaced, a team of cyber experts from Odisha Police visited the journalist's house in the city to examine the sender's details.

"The IP address of the sender will be examined to ascertain more details," said a police officer. Sources said the police are on high alert but the possibilities of hoax threats to create panic amid the multiple high-profile events in Odisha cannot be ruled out.

Currently, the winter session of the State Assembly is underway while the Indian Navy will celebrate Navy Day at Puri on December 4 which will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Pannun who heads the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, in the audio message said December 1 is the 'D-Day' and asked the people to not fly from BPIA.

A designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), his message said anyone who raises Khalistan's flag will be rewarded. He also asked his supporters to target the DGs conference at Lok Seva Bhawan.