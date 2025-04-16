Poor maintenance of community tank in Bhbaneswar, no accountability to blame

BHUBANESWAR: The outbreak of diarrhoea in one of the key resettlement colonies in Bhubaneswar has sparked serious health concerns, with locals as well as public representatives blaming the lack of regular maintenance and cleaning of community water tank for the spread of the disease.

One of the officials of the health team that visited the site to take stock of the situation also said that the outbreak appears to be result of lack of proper disinfection and chlorination of the water tank. Apart from a thick layer of mud, cement bags have also been found indicating that water has been stored for use without ensuring proper cleanliness, he said.

The Nilamadhab Niwas where the government plans to construct 1,200 dwelling units for rehabilitation of slum dwellers under ‘Housing for All’ initiative, was inaugurated last year. While 960 units have already been completed, about 455 families were handed over dwelling units in the project in the first quarter of 2024.

According to Itishree Das, corporator for Ward no 13, maintenance of the water supply to the project was being monitored by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). She, however, alleged that the agency to which the water supply contract has been given is not taking up periodical cleaning of tanks properly leading to outbreak of the infection.