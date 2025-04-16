Poor maintenance of community tank in Bhbaneswar, no accountability to blame

BHUBANESWAR: The outbreak of diarrhoea in one of the key resettlement colonies in Bhubaneswar has sparked serious health concerns, with locals as well as public representatives blaming the lack of regular maintenance and cleaning of community water tank for the spread of the disease.
One of the officials of the health team that visited the site to take stock of the situation also said that the outbreak appears to be result of lack of proper disinfection and chlorination of the water tank. Apart from a thick layer of mud, cement bags have also been found indicating that water has been stored for use without ensuring proper cleanliness, he said.
The Nilamadhab Niwas where the government plans to construct 1,200 dwelling units for rehabilitation of slum dwellers under ‘Housing for All’ initiative, was inaugurated last year. While 960 units have already been completed, about 455 families were handed over dwelling units in the project in the first quarter of 2024.
According to Itishree Das, corporator for Ward no 13, maintenance of the water supply to the project was being monitored by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). She, however, alleged that the agency to which the water supply contract has been given is not taking up periodical cleaning of tanks properly leading to outbreak of the infection.
“We are clueless about the agency that was handed over the task. The situation is even worse in the transit colony near Niladri Vihar Kanyashram where more than 100 families of Nilamadhab slum are still waiting for their rehabilitation to the new residential society,” Das alleged. BDA vice chairman N Thirumala Naik said he will look into the matter to ensure the problem is addressed at the earliest.
Residents of Nilamadhab Niwas came down heavily on the civic administration for their apathy. The residents even alleged that they do not remember the last time the main water tank of their housing society was cleaned.
“Though we have cleaned the smaller tanks in our blocks, the main tank has not been cleaned and has a thick layer of mud inside it,” alleged one of the residents. Madhumita, a resident, said the community tank was not cleaned for months for which the entire society is paying the price. “Many are struggling with symptoms of stomach cramps and frequent loose motion,” she said.
Mayor Sulochana Das said following the outbreak, the BMC sent a team and organised a health camp. The water sample has also been sent for test. The Mayor sought coordination from all stakeholders and agencies to prevent such outbreak in future.