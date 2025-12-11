Over 80 bars, pubs in Bhubaneswar found operating without fire safety clearance

BHUBANESWAR: Over 80 standalone bars and restaurants with bars in Bhubaneswar do not have fire safety clearance. These are the places hundreds of unsuspecting people walk in on a daily basis.

This startling fact has come to fore after the devastating fire at the Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives. Reason: The Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017 do not make it mandatory for these premises to seek a fire safety certificate.

The rules prescribe the classes of premises of occupancies that can cause fire under section 9 and must apply for fire safety certificate. The standalone bars, pubs or those with restaurants do not come under the purview of such premises because these do not meet the specifications of building height, number of floors etc.

Sources in the Excise department said there are about 58 hotels and 82 restaurants in the state capital which have bars for customers. While Odisha Fire and Emergency Service sources said certificates have been issued to most of the hotels, the smaller pubs and restaurants do not have such certification.

There are two ways such commercial premises can seek clearance. It can either be a fire safety certificate as per the rules or a no objection certificate (NOC). Odisha Fire Service has jurisdiction over the hotels and fire safety certificates are issued to them. Smaller clubs, pubs and restaurants do not come under the purview of the department, said sources. However, most claim to be equipped with fire safety measures.