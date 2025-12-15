Four held for attacking Excise officers during inspection at Bhubaneswar bar

BHUBANESWAR: An Excise team conducting inspection of restaurants, bars and eateries, in the aftermath of the fire mishap at No Limit Air on Friday, were attacked during their visit to a bar at Chandrasekharpur late on Saturday night. Four persons have been arrested in the connection.

As part of the drive, seven Excise teams carried out inspection at over 30 bars and pubs in the city on Saturday night. However, when one team visited Romeo Lane Restaurant in Chandrasekharpur, at least four youths in an inebriated state confronted them. They also assaulted the Excise officials and hurled bottles at the team members while fleeing the spot.

Excise sub-inspector Prafulla Guru lodged a complaint against them in Chandrasekharpur police station. Police said when the Excise officers arrived at the bar to carry out inspection and asked its staff to close on time, the four youths got infuriated as they wanted to spend more time there.

“After receiving a complaint, a probe was launched and accused Amit Kumar Das (26), Sambit Parida (26), Sabyasachi Padhi (21) and Sandeep Samant (25) were apprehended,” said Chandrasekharpur police station IIC Girish Chandra Maharana.

Excise superintendent Debashish Patel said the inspection drive was launched in nightclubs and pubs to ensure safety measures ahead of the New Year celebrations.

“There are about 150 licensed bars and pubs in Bhubaneswar and inspection was carried out in at least 30 of them on Saturday night. Inspection will also be carried out at those restaurants against which there are allegations of selling alcohol to customers illegally or allowing them to bring their own liquor,” he said.