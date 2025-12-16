Naveen Patnaik slams government over attack on BJD workers

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday condemned the attack on the supporters of former party MLA from Dharmasala Pranab Balabantaray near Panturi in Jajpur district, and demanded strong action against those behind the violence.

The BJD president targeted the state government and the police for their inaction though the incident took place in broad daylight on Sunday. In a post on X, the former chief minister said, “I strongly condemn the incident of vandalism and the brutal assault on the supporters of Pranab Balabantaray, former MLA of Dharmasala and a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, following the forceful entry into his residence. Even though the incident occurred in broad daylight, the silence of the police administration and the government, and their failure to take action against anyone so far, has surprised everyone.”

“What message is the BJP government trying to convey by tolerating such anarchy and hooliganism (Goondaraj)? Strong action should be taken against the culprits immediately,” he added. Meanwhile, BJD leaders and workers continued their dharna in front of the camp office of the DGP here demanding immediate action against the culprits. They also demanded transfer of SP Jajpur and Jenapur police station IIC for dereliction of duty.