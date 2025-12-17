Mothers don't send daughters to isolated places, anything can happen: OSCW member after gang-rape of minor

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst widespread outrage over the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl near Dhauli hills, a popular tourist spot on the outskirts of the state capital, member of Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) Urmila Mohapatra on Tuesday urged parents not to send their daughters to such isolated places.

Mohapatra, who visited the spot on the day said the government has viewed the incident very seriously, and asserted that exemplary action will be taken against the culprits.

“No one is above law and the government is seized of the matter,” she said.

The OSCW member said if a girl comes to such an isolated place at 8 pm, anything can happen.

“We should be aware of such situations,” she said requesting parents, particularly the mothers, not to send their daughters to such places in the night.

“I will request mothers and parents not to send their daughters to such places because anything can happen. Women too should be careful about their safety,” she said, adding that there is a need to change the mindset of the anti-socials.

All stakeholders including the media have a role in bringing about such reforms, she added.

Mohapatra’s statement stoked a political controversy with Opposition BJD taking strong exception to it. Addressing a media conference, president of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) Snehangini Chhuria said Mohapatra’s statement is an admission that the government is not capable of ensuring safety and security of women in the state. She demanded that the government should quit if it cannot ensure the safety of women.