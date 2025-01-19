Accused in STR melanistic tiger poaching case were in contact with three middlemen

BHUBANESWAR: The special enforcement wing of the Similipal South wildlife division probing the melanistic tiger poaching case has found that the accused arrested so far were in contact with at least three middlemen, indicating a possible racket involved in wildlife crimes in the area.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed names of three middlemen they were in touch with after killing the rare melanistic tiger,” said an STR official privy with the development.

He said that they are taking the help of police in apprehending these middlemen to further ascertain if any organised or inter-state racket is active in the region. All these middlemen named by the accused belong to Odisha, the official said.

Meanwhile, STR officials said they have intensified their search operation to apprehend prime accused Rabindra Naik of Baniadara village, who is still absconding. The special wing had on January 12 seized the melanistic tiger hide from one of the 10 accused from Tentula village.

During interrogation, the forest officials came to know that the big cat, a sub-adult, was killed in Kulipal section of the Jenabil range in Similipal South wildlife division in the second week of November last year.

STR officials said the forest field staff also continued their search in fringe villages as a regular patrolling drive on Friday and Saturday. The armed police reserve (APR) is also supporting the field staff in their enforcement, they said.