eKYC verification for ration card holders in Odisha gets 5th extension till February 15

BHUBANESWAR: With more than 40 lakh beneficiaries of the government food security programmes yet to complete electronic know your customer (eKYC) verification and requests coming in for more time, the state government on Thursday announced a further extension of the deadline till February 15.

This is the fifth extension of the timeline for the mandatory self-authentication of beneficiaries of free ration under national and state food security programmes.

Explaining the reason for giving another extension, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra said, “I have got requests from many beneficiaries who have not done eKYC for some compelling reasons and sought more time. After consideration of their requests, we have decided to extend the deadline till February 15.”

A couple of days ago, Patra had said that January 31 will be the last date for eKYC and those who failed to complete the process of Aadhaar-based self authentication will be considered ineligible beneficiaries of the free ration.