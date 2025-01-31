eKYC verification for ration card holders in Odisha gets 5th extension till February 15

BHUBANESWAR: With more than 40 lakh beneficiaries of the government food security programmes yet to complete electronic know your customer (eKYC) verification and requests coming in for more time, the state government on Thursday announced a further extension of the deadline till February 15.
This is the fifth extension of the timeline for the mandatory self-authentication of beneficiaries of free ration under national and state food security programmes.
Explaining the reason for giving another extension, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra said, “I have got requests from many beneficiaries who have not done eKYC for some compelling reasons and sought more time. After consideration of their requests, we have decided to extend the deadline till February 15.”
A couple of days ago, Patra had said that January 31 will be the last date for eKYC and those who failed to complete the process of Aadhaar-based self authentication will be considered ineligible beneficiaries of the free ration.
Clearing the confusion he had created by saying that contractual workers of the government are not eligible for ration cards, the minister said the directive was not aimed at all contractual workers but for those with monthly salaries ranging around Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 and filing income tax (IT) returns.
He said contractual workers with lower income level, earning between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 per month will not face any problems. However, appropriate legal action will be taken against those who are in illegal possession of ration cards.
Informing that more than 12,000 people have already surrendered their ration cards after his appeal, Patra said more than 50,000 people are eating into the free ration which is meant for poorer sections of the society.
Patra said around 88 per cent of people have updated their e-KYCs. As many as 2,95,89,912 beneficiaries out of the total 3,35,00,720 have completed their eKYC. Over 13 lakh beneficiaries have done the verification outside the state. However, 40,40,864 beneficiaries are yet to complete their verification.