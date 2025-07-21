FM college student had not lodged any complaint with police: CB DG

BHUBANESWAR: Even as investigation into the FM Autonomous College incident is underway, Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra on Sunday clarified that the victim had not lodged any police complaint against her head of the department (HoD) alleging harassment.

The victim, a second-year BEd student of the college, had set herself on fire on July 12 outside college principal Dillip Ghosh’s chamber alleging her HoD Samira Kumar Sahoo was harassing her for not complying with his demand for ‘favour’.

Addressing mediapersons during his visit to Balasore on the day to take stock of the investigation, he said the victim had not lodged any police complaint in this regard. “The girl had not visited the police station to lodge a complaint against the HoD,” he clarified.

When pointed out that the victim had flagged the issue by posting a message on X, tagging the SP and the state/central ministers, the CB DG said investigation was underway to ascertain if there was any negligence on part of any authority and accordingly, they will submit a separate report to the state government.