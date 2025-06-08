Trinity’s chariot parts to be auctioned at higher prices after Rath Yatra this year: SJTA

BHUBANESWAR: Devotees or organisations who wish to own a piece of the three chariots of the Trinity - Nandighosa, Debadalana and Taladhwaja - after the Rath Yatra will have to pay more this year.

The prices have been significantly increased owing to the rising demand for the wooden wheels and decorative panels of the three chariots from devotees, organisations and industrial houses.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) recently released an expression of interest and prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for allotment of the wheels, ‘prabha’, ‘kona guja’ and ‘asuari’ of the three chariots.

The temple administration has fixed the offset (base) price for auction of each wheel of Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja at Rs 2 lakh, while it is Rs 1.5 lakh per wheel of Devi Subhadra’s Debadalana and Rs 3 lakh per wheel of Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa.

The base price for one wheel each of all the three chariots has been set at Rs 6 lakh. Similarly, while the price of ‘prabha’ of each chariot is Rs 25,000 each, that of both ‘guja’ and ‘asuari’ is Rs 15,000 each, this year. The cost of ‘guja’ and ‘asuari’ have also been increased by Rs 5,000 compared to last year.