Odisha’s development has gained pace under Majhi: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Lauding the efforts of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his team for giving fresh momentum to the development of Odisha in a short period of time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exuded confidence that the double-engine government will take the state to new heights.

Addressing a state-level function celebrating one-year of the first BJP government in the state, the prime minister said the Majhi government has made sincere efforts to live up to the expectations of people.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Odisha for their support and trust. I also congratulate the chief minister and his entire team for their commendable work,” Modi said.

The PM said, “Odisha is not just a state. It is a radiant beacon of India’s rich heritage. For thousands of years, it has been a cornerstone of Indian culture, contributing to its growth and vibrancy. In today’s time when the mantra of development and heritage form the foundation of India’s progress, the role of Odisha in this journey has become more significant.”

Modi said the central government is investing thousands of crores of rupees in enhancing road, rail and air connectivity in Odisha. Establishment of projects such as a mega dual-feed cracker and downstream unit in Paradip, a crude oil storage facility in Chandikhole and an LNG terminal in Gopalpur will position Odisha as a major industrial state. This will lead to creation of a vast network of small and medium enterprises and boost industries related to petroleum, petrochemicals, textiles and plastics. It will generate lakhs of new employment opportunities for the youth.

“Nearly `1.5 lakh crore has already been invested in Odisha’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors. Odisha is rapidly advancing towards becoming India’s petrochemicals hub,” he added. Releasing the Odisha Vision Document, the prime minister said, “Our government is not limited to one-year achievements or five-year targets. We are building a roadmap for the coming decades. The roadmap prepared for 2036 and 2047 is highly ambitious. I have full faith in the talent and dedication of Odisha’s youth to achieve every objective.”