OSSSC under fire for timing physical test in ‘hot’ March after death of two job aspirants

However, the examination was mired in controversy as several mistakes were pointed out in the question paper by candidates. Subsequently, OSSSC released a revised answer key and merit list in August last year but many alleged that names of several undeserving candidates who had scored low also figured in the list.

With the government taking note of the irregularities, the OSSSC had to keep on hold the provisional results of 337 candidates. Nine months after conducting the examination, the OSSSC on February 19 released the list of 8,159 candidates who were shortlisted for physical test that began on March 3 across the state.

“We had to wait for nine months for the physical examination. Had the results been out on time, the examination would have been scheduled during the winter months. However, the commission chose to conduct it now when the temperature is 38 degree C,” said a candidate Debidutta Panda. He further added that because of the delay, some candidates who took the written test will be disqualified because they no longer meet the age criteria.