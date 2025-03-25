BJD leader Swain targets CM Majhi for not taking action against illegal mining in the State

BHUBANESWAR : Former minister and senior BJD legislator Ranendra Pratap Swain on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for not keeping his promise to take stringent action against illegal mining in the state.

Participating in the discussion on the budget of Steel and Mines department, Swain said the chief minister had announced that jails are ready for those who have looted minerals of the state. But no action has been taken. On the other hand, the mining syndicate now exerts control over Odisha’s political spectrum, he alleged.

The former minister said the state suffers huge loss of revenue because of the undervalued price of minerals. Odisha produces 240 million tonne of coal annually but consumes only 20 million tonne. It sells coal at Rs 900 to Rs 3,500 per tonne, while imported coal of the same grade is priced at Rs 13,000 per tonne. Companies like Adani, Vedanta and Birla acquire coal at significantly lower prices, he said.