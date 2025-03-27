Congress workers breach secured areas with police caught napping

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress’ protest has once again exposed the gaping holes in police intelligence and security preparedness with the leaders and workers of the grand old party breaching the secured zones multiple times with effortless ease over the last 24 hours.

Caught napping, Commissionerate Police had a tough time in evacuating the protestors from the spot on Tuesday night. There was a rerun of the scenes and chaos outside the Assembly on Wednesday morning as Congress workers clashed with the police.

Sources said police had allowed suspended Congress MLAs to proceed towards the Assembly to stage a peaceful protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue but scores of party workers including women managed to follow them through the service roads in front of Chief Post Master General’s office. The protesters also reportedly heckled additional commissioner of police Narasingha Bhol.