Customs arrest Tamil Nadu native; recovers exotic reptiles

BHUBANESWAR: Customs department reportedly busted an exotic wildlife species smuggling racket having international links on Saturday and arrested a Tamil Nadu native and rescued 10 California Kingsnakes, nine Nile monitor lizards and 12 freshwater pig-nosed tortoises from him after he reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here from Bangkok.

Acting on a tip-off, Customs officers stopped the accused person after he arrived here earlier in the day and scanned his baggage. They were surprised to find out that he was smuggling baby Kingsnakes, yellow Nile lizards and freshwater tortoises in small cake and bread packets.

Sources said this is one of the biggest recoveries of smuggled exotic animals from the state capital in the recent years. Customs officers said the California Kingsnakes are found in western United States and northern Mexico. They are kept as pets as they hunt down and devour other snakes.

The Nile monitor lizards are one of the largest lizard species in Africa reaching lengths of up to 6.5 ft. Customs officers said the recovered turtles are also unique. They possess flippers like a marine species and have a long and fleshy snout like that of a pig. "These exotic reptiles and tortoises are not found in the country," they added.