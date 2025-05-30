Man killed in explosion during bomb-making in Cuttack village

CUTTACK: A 53-year-old man was killed when the crude bombs he was allegedly making exploded in a house in Nemalo police limits of Cuttack district late on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mirza Akbar Beg of Nahalpur. Two of his hands were severed in the powerful explosion that almost brought down the house located in Mangi Gada under Jhadeswarpur gram panchayat.

Police said Akbar was a hardcore criminal and probably preparing bombs for a crime.

According to locals, the house had two rooms facing towards the road while the other two opened to the backside. It was constructed by Mirza Hasmas Beg, a native of Shaktipur hamlet in Mangi Gada. A garment showroom operated from the two rooms facing the road, while the two backside rooms had been rented out.