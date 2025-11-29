NIA team probes explosion near Kendriya Vidyalaya-3 amidst President Murmu's visit

BHUBANESWAR : A bomb was reportedly hurled at the gate of Kendriya Vidyalaya-3 in Gadakana area under Mancheswar police limits on Friday morning, triggering panic among the students and locals.

The incident occured at a time when President Droupadi Murmu was in the city. The explosion, however, occurred after the students had entered the campus.

According to the police, the explosion occurred at about 8 am and a team was immediately dispatched to the scene. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers, who were on high alert during the President’s visit, rushed to the spot to carry out an investigation into the matter after President Murmu departed at around 9.30 am.

Police said the materials recovered from the spot will be sent for forensic examination. Sources said there are no CCTV cameras outside the school. “Initial investigation revealed only one bomb was hurled at the school’s gate. Police have registered a case and launched investigation to identify and nab the miscreant,” said ACP Biswaranjan Senapati.