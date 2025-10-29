Submit records on Satkosia village relocation: OHRC

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of allegations that village relocation in Satkosia Tiger Reserve has not been carried out properly, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked the Forest and Revenue departments and the Angul collector to submit all records in this connection.
The Commission was hearing a petition which alleged that large-scale illegality and irregularities were committed by forest officials with regard to dislocation of villages from the tiger reserve, violating the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and as well as the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) Policy of the state government.
Accordingly, it has asked the officials concerned to provide information if gram sabha was held for the villages before their relocation, and whether the same is a condition precedent.
This apart, the rights panel has also asked for details whether forest rights of the forest dwellers in the relocated villages have been settled prior to the relocation in as much as that has a bearing to get appropriate compensation and protection of their rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.
The petitioners also alleged that the forest officials in connivance with revenue officials and others, did not properly compensate the eligible persons who were surveyed, and rather paid compensation to those who were ineligible.
There was also other claims including that signatures of villagers, unwilling for optional relocation, were forged to make request for voluntary relocation.
PCCF wildlife Prem Kumar Jha, chief conservator of forests Bikash Ranjan Dash, Angul RCCF Sanjay Swain, the then DFO of Satkosia, Saroj Kumar Panda who is now DFO Bargarh and Angul tehsildar Alok Kumar Dehury appeared before the Commission in the matter.
The PCCF submitted that “the entire relocation is optional and the allegations are false”, while the Angul RCCF submitted that “there is no illegality or irregularity and the allegation is without substance”.
Taking note of the contention of the parties, the rights panel wanted to know from the authorities concerned whether the state government has made any policy for payment of adequate compensation as provided under the Land Acquisition Act with regard to the land property and other properties; action initiated in the matter pertaining to forging of signature of villagers after getting the inquiry report from the tehsildar; details regarding notification of cut-off date as per R&R policy for grant of compensation; and also the details indicating the name of persons/families relocated from villages and the amount paid to them, among others.
The Commission has made it clear that if the records are not produced, it would view the same seriously. The matter has been posted for hearing on October 30.