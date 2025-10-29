Submit records on Satkosia village relocation: OHRC

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of allegations that village relocation in Satkosia Tiger Reserve has not been carried out properly, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked the Forest and Revenue departments and the Angul collector to submit all records in this connection.

The Commission was hearing a petition which alleged that large-scale illegality and irregularities were committed by forest officials with regard to dislocation of villages from the tiger reserve, violating the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and as well as the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) Policy of the state government.

Accordingly, it has asked the officials concerned to provide information if gram sabha was held for the villages before their relocation, and whether the same is a condition precedent.

This apart, the rights panel has also asked for details whether forest rights of the forest dwellers in the relocated villages have been settled prior to the relocation in as much as that has a bearing to get appropriate compensation and protection of their rights under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

The petitioners also alleged that the forest officials in connivance with revenue officials and others, did not properly compensate the eligible persons who were surveyed, and rather paid compensation to those who were ineligible.

There was also other claims including that signatures of villagers, unwilling for optional relocation, were forged to make request for voluntary relocation.