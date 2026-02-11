Niladri Vihar murder: Prime accused Dinesh surrenders

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after 27-year-old Satyabrata Pradhan was allegedly murdered over a suspected ‘love triangle’, the prime accused Dinesh Nayak surrendered before police on Tuesday.

Dinesh had been on the run ever since the incident occurred in Niladri Vihar area on Sunday night.

Police said they will interrogate Dinesh and take strict action against those involved in the crime.

Police sources said the deceased Satyabrata was the friend of Dinesh’s girlfriend Liza Kandi (21).

Satyabrata worked as a driver with a travel agency here. Earlier investigation revealed Satyabrata had visited Liza at her rented accommodation in Niladri Vihar area of the city at around 11.30 pm on Sunday, in his employer’s four-wheeler.

When he walked in, Dinesh was already present in the house. Soon after, a heated exchange took place between the two, following which Dinesh allegedly slit Satyabrata’s throat with a sharp weapon.

Satyabrata was shifted to Capital Hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival. However, Dinesh had fled after the incident. Police have also detained Liza for questioning in the matter.