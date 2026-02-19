Minor looted jewellery from store in Bhubaneswar, mortgaged it to repay loan: Police

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a jewellery shop was looted in Tamando’s Kalinga Vihar area, police on Wednesday said a minor committed the crime to repay a Rs 1 lakh loan. He had mortgaged the stolen jewellery with a private finance company.

The child in conflict with law was detained and later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Tamando police recovered five gold rings and two chains during investigation of the crime. The cops also detained the manager of a lending agency.

DCP Jagmohan Meena said the minor looted the jewellery shop to repay the loan he had taken from a person. In fact, the offender had taken the lender with him to the finance agency to mortgage the stolen jewellery since he was minor and not allowed to carry out transaction.

The incident took place at Subhalaxmi Jewellery and Workshop in Kalinga Vihar area. Store owner Bijay Barik told mediapersons that the miscreant had entered his shop wearing a mask, posing as a customer and suddenly took out a canister from his pocket and sprayed it on his face before decamping with gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh from the shop.