Ama Bus attacks point at selective targeting; police unprepared to arrest trend

BHUBANESWAR: A spate of attacks on Ama Bus in full public glare during peak operational hours has exposed the growing lawlessness in the Twin City with passengers feeling unsafe.

In January alone, at least eight buses have come under attack and Commissionerate Police seems unprepared to arrest the trend.

In the latest, an Ama Bus was vandalised near Khannagar in Cuttack on Sunday morning. The bus was diverted on an alternative route due to a scheduled marathon.

During the diversion, a group of autorickshaw drivers stopped the bus and started abusing the driver. They broke the wiper and used it to hit the windscreen, causing extensive damage to the vehicle, said CRUT in a statement.