Beyond the cabinet, Pradhan poised for larger organisational role in BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The resignation of senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education minister has sparked intense political speculation over his next role within the party.

While the nationwide protests over NEET paper leak have ended his ministerial stint for now, political observers believe it is unlikely to diminish his influence within the party’s organisational structure.

The BJP has hailed Pradhan’s resignation as an act of political accountability and high moral conduct. The manner in which senior BJP and NDA leaders and several Union ministers welcomed him in Parliament with supportive slogans on Monday, only days after his resignation, has sent a clear message that the party continues to regard him as one of its most dependable strategists.

The possibility of his accommodation in the cabinet again in the current term remains uncertain but he is sure to be entrusted with very important responsibilities by the party. Over the years,Pradhan has built a reputation as one of the BJP’s most effective organisational managers. He has successfully handled election responsibilities in politically significant states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and most recently West Bengal.

His ability to manage organisational challenges,coordinate campaigns and resolve problematic issues with NDA allies has made him one of the party’s preferred election managers. Party leaders have often relied on him to negotiate sensitive political issues and maintain coordination with coalition partners.

In Odisha, Pradhan has spearheaded the organisational force that eventually enabled the BJP to come to power for the first time in the state.

Since joining the Narendra Modi cabinet in 2014 as Petroleum and Natural Gas minister,he has effectively combined administrative responsibilities with grassroots political expansion, not only in the states entrusted on him but also strengthening the party’s network across Odisha. He has had a big hand in expanding BJP’s presence in eastern India.