PM Modi likely to visit Punjab frequently ahead of Assembly elections, says State BJP chief Dhillon

"The Prime Minister Ji's visionary leadership and commitment towards Punjab is inspirational in giving a new direction to the State's progress. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to working with complete dedication and devotion for the development of Punjab and public service," he added.

Dhillion also raised the issue of the paper leak in the recruitment exam conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

"The Baba Farid University examination for recruiting pharmacists for four hundred posts was leaked. AAP leaders made such a hue and cry about the NEET UG paper leak but took no action in which their government is involved," Dhillon reportedly told the PM.

He claimed that PM Modi is committed to restoring the State's past glory and ensuring the State's overall development. "The Prime Minister wants to make Punjab vibrant again. A State that once ranked among the best has fallen behind, and Punjab now needs a double-engine government to move forward," Dhillon said. He further said that discussions also covered the State's drug menace.

Commenting on the recent attack on the BJP office in Sangrur, Dhillon alleged that the Punjab government had failed to maintain law and order. He criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government, claiming that Punjab was being "run from Delhi."

On the alleged paper leak in the State, the Punjab BJP chief said the government should take responsibility and ensure accountability.

Further details regarding the meeting were not immediately available.

Dhillon said that due to the failures and directionless policies of the present Aam Aadmi Party government, Punjab is falling behind with regard to economy and administration.

"Farmers and labourers, who form the backbone of the state's economy, are passing through a period of severe distress, while the AAP government has confined itself to false claims and publicity."

He further said that the deteriorating law and order situation and poor industrial policies have forced industries to move out of Punjab, leaving the State's youth struggling in search of employment.

Dhillon said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party will establish a double-engine government in Punjab based on its proven model of development.