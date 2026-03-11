23 stranded Odia tourists have returned safely: Government

BHUBANESWAR: Around 23 tourists from Odisha including an under secretary of Finance department who were stranded in Dubai following the West Asia turmoil have returned to the state safely in two batches, the government said on Tuesday.

Official sources said the first batch of 15 people reached Mumbai in a special flight while the second batch of eight flew to Kochi in another special flight on March 8. All of them have returned to Odisha subsequently.

An official of Odisha Parivar, the nodal organisation to look after the evacuation requirements of the stranded people in West Asia, said over 70 Odia workers in the Middle East countries have also contacted the working group constituted by the state government for evacuation.

He said that the Ministry of External Affairs has held discussion with the states on the issue and Odisha government has requested the Centre to evacuate those people who are in a precarious condition because of the war.