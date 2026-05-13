Chhattisgarh CM announces phased shift of state vehicles to EVs to combat energy crisis

RAIPUR: In a move towards sustainable governance, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a phased transition of all government vehicles to Electric Vehicles (EVs).

The decision is part of a broader state-wide initiative to promote fuel conservation and reduce the environmental footprint of official transport.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for energy security, CM Sai emphasised that the state government is committed to making official transportation more eco-friendly.

"The state government will work towards making the official transport system more environmentally friendly. In line with this, concrete action will be initiated to convert all government vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs) in a phased manner," the Chief Minister stated.