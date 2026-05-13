Chhattisgarh CM announces phased shift of state vehicles to EVs to combat energy crisis

RAIPUR: In a move towards sustainable governance, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a phased transition of all government vehicles to Electric Vehicles (EVs).
The decision is part of a broader state-wide initiative to promote fuel conservation and reduce the environmental footprint of official transport.
Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for energy security, CM Sai emphasised that the state government is committed to making official transportation more eco-friendly.
"The state government will work towards making the official transport system more environmentally friendly. In line with this, concrete action will be initiated to convert all government vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs) in a phased manner," the Chief Minister stated.
He highlighted that this shift is not merely a logistical change but a strategic step to control pollution, promote green energy, and significantly reduce the state’s dependence on fossil fuels.
To kickstart the culture of conservation, the Chief Minister introduced immediate changes to his own protocol. He announced that his official motorcade will now only include essential vehicles.
Furthermore, he has urged Ministers and officials of various boards and corporations to exercise restraint in the use of government vehicles and resources.
Beyond government policy, CM Sai called upon the citizens of Chhattisgarh to turn fuel conservation into a "Jan-Andolan" (People’s Movement).
He advocated for increased use of public transport, adopting carpooling practices and avoiding unnecessary use of private vehicles for short distances.
The Chhattisgarh government underscored that energy conservation is no longer just an economic necessity but a moral obligation toward future generations.
By prioritising "Nation First," the government asserted that every drop of fuel saved contributes to the country's economic strength and environmental resilience.
"Every step taken toward energy conservation is a contribution to nation-building," CM Sai remarked, calling on every citizen to play the role of a responsible stakeholder in India’s energy security.