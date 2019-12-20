Home Cities Chennai

Citizenship Act stir: Chennai police registers case against Thirumavalavan, 500 protesters

On Thursday evening at around 5 pm, a huge number of people gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the government, authorities.

Published: 20th December 2019 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Students protest against CAA at Valluvarkottam in chennai on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after around 500 protesters gathered at the Valluvar Kottam demanding the scrapping of NRC and CAA, the Chennai city police registered cases against all including Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan and actor Siddharth.

On Thursday, around 60 organizations planned a massive protest against the Central government on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to scrap the National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

During the protest, VCK chief and Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan, actor Siddharth and singer T M Krishna spoke about the agenda of the Central government in isolating the Muslim community.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nungambakkam police denied permission and the organizers decided to move the High court. Later on Thursday, it was decided that the protest will continue without the police support.

On Thursday evening at around 5 pm, a huge number of people gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the government and authorities.

Though no arrest was made on Thursday, around 700 police personnel were deployed along with police vehicles.

The protesters left the spot peacefully and on Friday, the Nungambakkam police slapped cases against all the protesters.

The FIR filed by the police carried the names of Thol Thirumavalavan, Siddharth, T M Krishna, other leaders of the organizations and 500 others.

The case was registered under two sections - IPC 143 (unlawful assembly) and City police act 41(6) (gathering in huge numbers without the permission of the police).

Speaking to Express, a senior police officer said, "We will not give permission to any protests hereafter unless there is a need to. The Chennai city police will register cases against the people for gathering without permission."

Meanwhile, the protesters who sought permission to gather at Chepauk for a peaceful protest were also denied permission.  However, the protesters have decided to carry on with the protest and get arrested, if needed.

It can be remembered that on Monday the police slapped cases against four students for protesting at Taramani, detained students from Madras University and later released them.

