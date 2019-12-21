500 protesters detained in Chennai during stir against Citizenship Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 500 protesters were detained in the city for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday.

This included 200 protesters who gathered near the Raj Bhavan in Guindy. They were physically dragged away by the cops who also took pictures of the ID cards of a few journalists at the spot, leading to unrest for a short time.

The protesters were mostly from student bodies such as the All India Students Federation and Students Federation of India, besides some members of the public.

They carried banners condemning the CAA and requested the central government to immediately withdraw the bill.

After a short rally near the Raj Bhavan, when the protesters did a road roko, about 500 policemen entered the spot and detained all of them in three buses.

The area was cleared off soon and as per local police sources, the detainees were taken to nearby marriage halls.

In a similar incident near Beach Station in North Chennai, around 100 protesters were detained by the police around 1 pm.

The AISF and SFI also conducted protests near Central Railway station at 10 am and around 200 people were later detained by the police. This did not disrupt traffic or affect the trains.