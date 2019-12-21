Home Cities Chennai

500 protesters detained in Chennai during stir against Citizenship Act

This included 200 protesters who gathered near the Raj Bhavan in Guindy. They were physically dragged away by the cops who also took pictures of the ID cards of a few journalists at the spot.

Published: 21st December 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

CAA protest in Chennai

All organisations were seen shouting anti-CAA slogans in unison. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 500 protesters were detained in the city for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday. 

This included 200 protesters who gathered near the Raj Bhavan in Guindy. They were physically dragged away by the cops who also took pictures of the ID cards of a few journalists at the spot, leading to unrest for a short time.

The protesters were mostly from student bodies such as the All India Students Federation and Students Federation of India, besides some members of the public. 

They carried banners condemning the CAA and requested the central government to immediately withdraw the bill. 

READ| Over 3,500 Chennaiites booked for anti-Citizenship Act protests

After a short rally near the Raj Bhavan, when the protesters did a road roko, about 500 policemen entered the spot and detained all of them in three buses. 

The area was cleared off soon and as per local police sources, the detainees were taken to nearby marriage halls. 

In a similar incident near Beach Station in North Chennai, around 100 protesters were detained by the police around 1 pm. 

The AISF and SFI also conducted protests near Central Railway station at 10 am and around 200 people were later detained by the police. This did not disrupt traffic or affect the trains. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship act Jawahirullah SFI Anti-Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp