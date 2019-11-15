IIT-Madras suicide: Students protest, seek justice for Fathima Latheef

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Several students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, on Friday staged a protest demanding justice for Fathima Latheef, a first-year student of the same institute, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on November 9.

While no suicide note was found, a note in her mobile phone had mentioned some faculty names as the cause of her death.



In the protest led by the Students Federation of India (SFI), students raised slogans calling for the arrest of the professors named in her suicide note, the protestors also demanded swift action by the police.

On Tuesday, Abdul Latheef, the father of the student, held a press conference and sought a fair probe, expressing concerns over the alleged influence of the IIT authorities.

Fathima Lateef hailed from Kerala and was pursuing her under-graduation course in the Humanities Department at the IIT Madras.